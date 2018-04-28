Kansas City Chiefs drafts former UCA cornerback Tremon Smith

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted former University of Central Arkansas cornerback Tremon Smith No. 196 overall Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Smith was a two-time All-Southland Conference First Team defensive back at UCA, where he recorded the fourth-most passes defended (37) in program history.

Smith is now the eighth UCA player to be drafted into the NFL and the first since Markell Carter was selected by the New England Patriots No. 194 overall in the sixth round in 2011.