Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, April 28, 2018, 4:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Kansas City Chiefs drafts former UCA cornerback Tremon Smith

This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.

central-arkansas-cornerback-tremon-smith-had-two-interceptions-in-the-bears-41-30-victory-over-sam-houston-state-last-saturday-in-conway-including-one-for-a-42-yard-touchdown-return-121-into-the-game-smith-has-three-interceptions-on-the-season

PHOTO BY COURTESY OF UCA

Central Arkansas cornerback Tremon Smith had two interceptions in the Bears’ 41-30 victory over Sam Houston State last Saturday in Conway, including one for a 42-yard touchdown return 1:21 into the game. Smith has three interceptions on the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted former University of Central Arkansas cornerback Tremon Smith No. 196 overall Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Smith was a two-time All-Southland Conference First Team defensive back at UCA, where he recorded the fourth-most passes defended (37) in program history.

Smith is now the eighth UCA player to be drafted into the NFL and the first since Markell Carter was selected by the New England Patriots No. 194 overall in the sixth round in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Kansas City Chiefs drafts former UCA cornerback Tremon Smith

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online