Police officer fatally shot inside east Arkansas apartment, authorities say

A Forrest City police officer was fatally shot inside his home Saturday afternoon, a police department spokesman said.

The officer, Oliver Johnson Jr., was shot and killed inside his apartment at the Meadows Apartment complex in West Memphis, Forrest City Police Department spokesman Lt. Eric Varner said. It reportedly happened around 2 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., no suspect was in custody, he said.

It does not appear the officer was the intended target of the shooting, said Capt. Joe Baker, a spokesman with the West Memphis Police Department. Rather, a group of people was firing shots outside the officer’s apartment while he was at home, off duty, Baker said.

Johnson was struck once in his upper torso by an errant bullet, Baker said.

The listed address for the apartment complex is 1101 S. Avalon Street.

