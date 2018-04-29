Ringgold medalist

Queen of Cuisine Mary Beth Ringgold successfully defended her title as Diamond Chef Arkansas on April 19. The annual Iron Chef type competition was held at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Institute.

The secret ingredient for the finale was rabbit. Ringgold, the proprietor of Cajun's Wharf, Capers and Copper Grill and the first woman to earn the Diamond Chef title, beat the competition by serving the judges this winning dish -- leg of rabbit served on parmesan flan with a hint of truffle oil and topped with sauteed spinach and wild mushroom ragout. On the side were zucchini and squash medallions filled with fresh basil and thyme goat cheese and finished with a blackberry-brandy reduction. Dishes were judged on creativity, taste and preparation.

In addition to watching the competition, guests enjoyed food and activities throughout the two-story building, including French and Southern-themed foods, delicate pastries and chocolate filled crepes, specialty cocktail and hands-on fun including cookie decorating and chocolate making.

The was the 11th year for the fundraiser, which benefits the UA-Pulaski Technical College Foundation. Over 600 guests attended, helping to raise about $100,000. Father and son, Frank Cox and F.H. Cox, served as event chairmen.

High Profile on 04/29/2018