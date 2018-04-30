Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 30, 2018, 5:41 p.m.

Central Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.


A central Arkansas man has won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Monday.

William Hyatt of Mabelvale bought the winning ticket at Bigelow One Stop in Bigelow, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said on Facebook.

He was playing the 50X the Money game, according to officials.

