Comedy tour featuring Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez to make North Little Rock stop

A comedy tour with some big names will make a stop in North Little Rock in September.

The show will feature Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, according to a news release from Verizon Arena.

Tickets for the Sept. 22 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range in price from $49 to $75, the venue said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported the four comics also performed together with Mike Epps and Charlie Murphy at Verizon Arena in June 2015.