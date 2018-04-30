Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 30, 2018, 8:05 p.m.

Comedy tour featuring Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez to make North Little Rock stop

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 6:47 p.m.

verizon-arena-said-tickets-for-the-800-pm-september-22-show-go-on-sale-at-10-am-friday-the-comedy-performance-will-feature-four-comics-eddie-griffin-left-george-lopez-cedric-the-entertainer-and-dl-hughley

PHOTO BY VERIZON ARENA

Verizon Arena said tickets for the 8:00 p.m. September 22 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The comedy performance will feature four comics -- Eddie Griffin (left), George Lopez, Cedric The Entertainer and D.L. Hughley.



A comedy tour with some big names will make a stop in North Little Rock in September.

The show will feature Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, according to a news release from Verizon Arena.

Tickets for the Sept. 22 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range in price from $49 to $75, the venue said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported the four comics also performed together with Mike Epps and Charlie Murphy at Verizon Arena in June 2015.

