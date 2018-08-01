Youth killed in crash on I-40 in Arkansas; state police say driver lost control of SUV in rain

A female minor was killed and another was injured Sunday when the SUV they were riding in veered off Interstate 40 in rainy weather and hit a tree, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. in Alma.

Margaret Vaughn, 58, of Clarksville, Tenn., was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester east on the intestate when she lost control and veered off the wet road, according to a preliminary crash report.

The report states the SUV traveled into a ditch before colliding with a tree.

A minor, whose name and age were not released, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, authorities said. Vaughn and another female youth, who was not identified, were hurt.

It was raining at the time of the wreck, the report states.

At least 278 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.