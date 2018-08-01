Grandson to face death-penalty trial

A prosecutor said Tuesday that he will seek the death penalty against a 25-year-old man charged in the deaths of his grandparents last month.

Nicholaus David Patterson of Pocahontas is accused of killing Ricky and Rita Bozwell, both 66, on July 10 in their Pocahontas home.

The Bozwells were reported missing July 13 and were found a day later in an advanced state of decomposition at their home in the 400 block of Sue Lane.

Authorities questioned Patterson on July 17, and he confessed to the killings, according to a news release from the office of Henry Boyce, prosecuting attorney for the state's 3rd Judicial Circuit.

Patterson was charged with two counts of capital murder Tuesday in Randolph County Circuit Court, the release said. His attorney, Chris Nebben of Little Rock, entered a plea of innocent on his behalf.

Patterson is being held without bail at the Randolph County jail, Boyce's office said. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 5.

