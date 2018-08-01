Starbucks set to replace one of Little Rock's former Dunkin' Donuts locations

Little Rock residents in need of a coffee fix will soon have another Starbucks to visit.

According to a Tuesday news release, the former Dunkin' Donuts at 10721 Kanis Road will become a location of the Seattle-based coffee chain.

The 1,848-square-foot building was sold in late May to ASKHAR 5 LLC from Kanis Estate in a transaction valued at $1,275,000, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The Starbucks is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to Colliers International, which arranged the sale.

“This location is a perfect fit for Starbucks,” Melanie Gibson of Colliers International said in a statement. “It has fantastic visibility from Shackleford [Road] and Kanis and easy access from I-430 and I-630."

Two of the three Little Rock Dunkin' Donuts have closed in the last year. The chain still has a location at 10121 N. Rodney Parham Road.