Starbucks set to replace one of Little Rock's former Dunkin' Donuts locations
This article was published today at 10:25 a.m.
Little Rock residents in need of a coffee fix will soon have another Starbucks to visit.
According to a Tuesday news release, the former Dunkin' Donuts at 10721 Kanis Road will become a location of the Seattle-based coffee chain.
The 1,848-square-foot building was sold in late May to ASKHAR 5 LLC from Kanis Estate in a transaction valued at $1,275,000, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The Starbucks is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to Colliers International, which arranged the sale.
“This location is a perfect fit for Starbucks,” Melanie Gibson of Colliers International said in a statement. “It has fantastic visibility from Shackleford [Road] and Kanis and easy access from I-430 and I-630."
Two of the three Little Rock Dunkin' Donuts have closed in the last year. The chain still has a location at 10121 N. Rodney Parham Road.
