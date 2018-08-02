Body found in Pulaski County; authorities say homicide investigation began after man told father he 'killed a person'

The body of a man in his early 20s was found in central Arkansas on Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office, a homicide investigation began when a man with blood on his clothes went to his father's house around midnight Wednesday and said that he had "killed a person" behind cottages in the 10000 block of MacArthur Drive.

The man's father called authorities, who spoke with the suspect and searched the area around the cottages, which are in the northern part of the county. Police dogs, four-wheelers and an aerial drone with infrared capabilities were used in the search.

Authorities said they found a body in the “wooded area” near the cottages around 11 a.m.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk did not identify the suspect or victim but said that both were North Little Rock residents in their early 20s.

The cottages near where the body was found are occupied, and Burk said that the two men were frequently in the area.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Lab.