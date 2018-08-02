LR mayor hopefuls give views on improving city

Economic development, community policing and millennials were among the hot-button issues when the four candidates for Little Rock mayor introduced themselves and their platforms to the city Wednesday evening.

Baker Kurrus, Frank Scott Jr., Warwick Sabin and Vincent Tolliver took the stage at Saint Mark Baptist Church to answer prescreened questions from residents in an event sponsored by Little Rock's NBC and Fox affiliates, KARK and KLRT.

When asked what he would do to attract millennials to the city, Scott, the 34-year-old vice president of First Security Bank, drew laughter from the audience by pointing out that he was the only candidate who was a millennial himself. Sabin, a 41-year-old Democrat member of the state House, also noted the need for younger leadership in local government.

Kurrus, the 64-year-old former state-appointed superintendent of the Little Rock School District, praised efforts such as the Venture Center's Financial Technology Accelerator but said the city could do a better job of making neighborhoods walkable and housing affordable.

Tolliver, a 51-year-old writer and activist who works for the Little Rock School District, said the city needs to focus on specific things that draw millennials.

"They're interested in technology, they're interested in quality of life, they're interested in three weeks' vacation," Tolliver said.

The four men vying to succeed Mayor Mark Stodola, who is not seeking re-election, also offered their views on infrastructure, education and systemic change in city government.

Tolliver and Sabin expressed opposition to the planned 30 Crossing project that will remake the downtown Interstate 30 corridor. Scott gave it his support, while Kurrus was pragmatic, saying that the project was likely going to proceed and noting that it would solve some safety concerns.

"To hold out for nothing is a big mistake," Kurrus said.

In response to a question on the candidates' views on whether at-large positions on the city Board of Directors should be eliminated, Tolliver said he was one of the first people to sign a petition from Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix that aims to put that issue on the ballot in November.

Sabin also said the three at-large positions should be done away with.

"I believe that the history of our city speaks to the reason why the at-large positions were created in the first place -- they were created to offset communities of color," Sabin said.

Scott agreed, adding that the board should still have 10 members and the wards should be redrawn to better represent west and southwest Little Rock, as well as the midtown neighborhoods.

Kurrus said he did not see evidence that the at-large seats create unfair representation, but would support a re-examination process if elected.

All candidates but Kurrus expressed support for returning the Little Rock School District to local control. Kurrus said school quality would improve after neighborhood quality improves.

The four agreed that full staffing of the Police Department and an emphasis on community policing would be a priority, and all four said they would not require officers to live within city limits. Scott added that decreasing crime in the city would begin with resolving issues that relate to poverty and education.

"What we have to do is create more opportunities and more jobs," Scott said.

Each noted the need for revitalization and affordable housing and the importance of giving all residents a place at the table in development and decision-making.

"We've got good choices," one woman in the crowd could be heard saying as the forum concluded.

The mayoral position is full time and pays $160,000 a year. The mayor serves a four-year term, has an office in City Hall, presides over Board of Directors meetings, and has veto and appointment powers. The election is Nov. 6.

Metro on 08/02/2018