PHOTO: More than 100 roosters remain in care of Arkansas authorities as owners await trial in cockfighting case

More than 100 roosters remain in the care of Arkansas authorities as the birds' owners await court hearings in a cockfighting case.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 9, and a trial is set for Aug. 20 at the Sevier County courthouse in De Queen.

About 197 roosters were confiscated March 17, and an estimated 100 people were arrested, including owners and spectators, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Robert Gentry said his office has tried to return the roosters to their owners, but only about 60 of them were taken.

"We offered to return the chickens to the owners, but the majority didn't want the chickens back," he said.

The sheriff's office will offer a property release form for the owners of the roosters still in custody at the jail.

"I assume the owners wouldn't want to claim the roosters," the sheriff said.

During the recent heat streak, Gentry said, five of the roosters died, and about 117 remain. The birds are fed and watered by some of the the Sevier County jail's inmates.

According to the sheriff, no one has been hurt by the birds, and only one rooster has tried to escape but was caught.

Gentry said after the initial arrests of the birds and owners, volunteers donated feed, but the funds "have dried up."

"We're having to buy chicken feed. We will get the total feed cost and see what the court wants," he said.

Gentry directed the 18-month cockfighting investigation, which was difficult with the cockfights moving every weekend, he added.