Police: Woman confessed to killing man found dead at west Little Rock residence
This article was published today at 10:15 a.m. Updated today at 11:27 a.m.
A 39-year-old Little Rock woman told investigators she killed a man who was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a west Little Rock home, authorities said.
Christie Sims remained in the Pulaski County jail Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder and theft of property.
Police said the body of 64-year-old Keith Mathis was found inside his home in the 9000 block of Kensington Drive after officers went there around 3 p.m. The home is in a neighborhood north of west 36th Street between Interstate 430 and John Barrow Road.
Mathis appeared to have been stabbed, police said.
According to an arrest report, Sims contacted investigators and "confessed to killing a subject as well as stealing property and a vehicle in her flight from the residence." She was arrested at Baptist Health Medical Center, which is about 2 miles north of the home. Mathis' Honda Accord is still missing, police said.
No information on a suspected motive has been released. Police said the relationship between Mathis and Sims wasn't clear.
The killing is the 22nd of the year in Little Rock.
