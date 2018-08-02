Police: Woman confessed to killing man found dead at west Little Rock residence

A 39-year-old Little Rock woman told investigators she killed a man who was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a west Little Rock home, authorities said.

Christie Sims remained in the Pulaski County jail Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder and theft of property.

Police said the body of 64-year-old Keith Mathis was found inside his home in the 9000 block of Kensington Drive after officers went there around 3 p.m. The home is in a neighborhood north of west 36th Street between Interstate 430 and John Barrow Road.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive page details killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock so far this year]

Mathis appeared to have been stabbed, police said.

According to an arrest report, Sims contacted investigators and "confessed to killing a subject as well as stealing property and a vehicle in her flight from the residence." She was arrested at Baptist Health Medical Center, which is about 2 miles north of the home. Mathis' Honda Accord is still missing, police said.

No information on a suspected motive has been released. Police said the relationship between Mathis and Sims wasn't clear.

The killing is the 22nd of the year in Little Rock.