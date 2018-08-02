Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Northeast Arkansas police department adds children's hospital patient as newest member
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.
A patient at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the newest member of an Arkansas city's police department.
The West Memphis Police Department presented Jacob Wells of Jonesboro with his own badge and made him an official member Wednesday, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.
Police received a message about Jacob from the Jonesboro Police Department and visited the boy at the Memphis hospital with the department's greyhound mascot, Rusty.
Jacob wants to be a police officer when he grows up, according to the post.
"Please keep Jacob and his family in your prayers," the department wrote on Facebook.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Northeast Arkansas police department adds children's hospital patient as newest member
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.