Trumann's police chief shoots, kills his attacker

A shooting Friday left a 49-year-old man dead and a police chief hurt in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson was contacted around 10 a.m. Friday by Johnny Kelley, who lives near Trumann, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Henson told the state police that he was asked to go to Kelley's residence, and when he arrived Kelley shot at him, according to the release. Henson shot back, killing Kelley, the release said.

State police spokesman Liz Chapman said Friday afternoon that Henson's injuries were not life-threatening and that the shooting happened on Kessing Lane near Trumann. Poinsett County Coroner Butch Davis said Henson was transported for medical care.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said Henson was released from Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis on Friday afternoon.

"It's worse than unfortunate, but this is what happens sometimes," Lewallen said.

"We're just glad that it's over and that the chief is all right," she added.

Lewallen said Henson was wearing a bullet-resistant vest when he was shot, but she referred questions to the state police agency about when Henson would return to work.

The state police agency is investigating the shooting, authorities said. Results of the investigation will be given to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was warranted.

Kelley's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory.

The incident is the second fatal police shooting this week in northeast Arkansas.

James Edward Blackmon, 35, of St. Louis was stopped by officers shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County after his vehicle was identified as being sought by Missouri authorities, according to the state police.

Blackmon fled on foot. A Mississippi County sheriff's deputy and two state troopers gave chase, and a state trooper eventually released a police dog. The dog caught up with Blackmon, and Blackmon shot and killed the dog.

Blackmon began shooting at the officers, who returned fire, striking Blackmon. Blackmon was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.

Henson took over as Trumann's police chief shortly after officer Jonathan Schmidt was fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2011.

Schmidt had stopped the driver of a car for failure to appear in court after the driver violated the city's dog-leash ordinance, and Schmidt discovered upon checking identifications that a passenger, Jerry Lard of Trumann, was wanted on a rape warrant.

Lard shot Schmidt after Schmidt approached him. He fired at another officer, then shot Schmidt several more times as Schmidt begged for his life. Lard received a death sentence in 2012.

