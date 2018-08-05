First SEC offer intrigues juco offensive lineman

The University of Arkansas has been aggressive in the recruitment of junior-college offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna, and the Hogs are expected to get an official visit in the fall.

Nwanna, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Miss.

"I never picked up an offer from the SEC, and just the love they've shown so far since I got the offer," Nwanna said of the Hogs. "The coaches seem really interested. They can't wait for me to get down there for a visit. That's a school that interests me."

Arkansas has worked hard to let Nwanna know he's a priority and needed in Fayetteville.

"They want everybody involved at my school, they want them on board," Nwanna said. "Even if it's talking to the coaches, mom, dad. They just want them on board. They want them to know everything else as well."

His parents are learning about the recruiting process.

"They know football, football, but they don't know much about conferences and schools, so I have to educate them," Nwanna said.

The Razorbacks are also recruiting Nwanna's teammate and offensive tackle Anthony Whigan, 6-5, 300. Nwanna said he and Whigan plan to make an official visit to Fayetteville together.

"I plan on taking a visit there during my bye week or after the season," he said.

Nwanna played at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md., before making his way to junior college. He also played basketball as a junior.

"It helped me work on agility and more stamina wise," he said. "I think it helped me with my movement. When I got to Lackawanna, I was able to move better and become more agile."

Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry's focus on his players outside of football impresses Nwanna.

"He seems like he's interested and cares about his players," Nwanna said. "That's what stands out there."

Nwanna has taken official visits to Louisville and Cincinnati.

"I'll probably take an unofficial to Maryland, but other than that Arkansas is the only visit I have planned so far," he said.

Looking to study business management, Nwanna likes what he's heard about the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

"That's a plus right there," he said.

Cornerback pledge

The UA landed the commitment of one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation Wednesday when Adonis Otey pledged to the Hogs.

Otey, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others.

"They're getting a very versatile athlete," Blackman Coach Kit Hartsfield said. "He's a big, long, physical corner, but he's not just limited to playing corner. He can play nickel, he can play safety. He plays quarterback for us, and he played receiver the other day and caught a touchdown pass so he's a jack of all trades.

"I would say his physicality and size are what they like at cornerback and being able to match up with big receivers in the SEC, but I don't think he'll be limited to just one thing."

ESPN rates Otey a four-star prospect and the No. 30 athlete in the nation. As a junior, he recorded 22 tackles on defense for a 9-3 team. He also had 21 rushes for 131 yards and 4 touchdowns, and 6 receptions for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"His demeanor is very unique," Hartsfield said. "Most guys when they make a great play or bad play they get very emotional or they get really high or really low. He's very even keel all the time. He's not a big talker. He knows how to control his emotions during a game, which allows him to make good decisions, and he knows how to rebound when he gets beat.

"Most kids ... his age don't have control over their emotions like he does in the heat of the moment."

Hartsfield said Otey is just as good off the field.

"Most importantly to me, he's a great kid," he said. "He's a high-character kid, he's a leader and he's a great teammate."

