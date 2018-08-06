71-year-old woman dead, 3 others hurt after boat capsizes on Arkansas lake

One person died and three more were injured in a boating accident on Norfork Lake in north Arkansas on Sunday.

Shortly after noon, the Baxter County sheriff’s office received a report that a private boat had capsized near the 101 Boat Dock in Gamaliel and that a woman was trapped beneath it, according to a news release from the agency.

Responders removed the boat from on top of the woman but were unable to revive her, pronouncing her dead at about 1:40 p.m. She was identified as 71-year-old Carolyn Lee Davis of Maryland Heights, Mo.

Her injured husband and two injured people from Kirksville, Mo., were the others aboard the boat, which was said to be a 1990 Mariah MX19 pleasure craft.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Noble said one of the people who was injured was airlifted to Baxter County Regional Medical Center and was said to be in critical condition.

The other two survivors were said to be in stable condition and were taken to the hospital by ambulance, Noble said.

The accident is under investigation by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the sheriff’s office said. Other agencies responding to the scene were the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers, the 101 Gamaliel Area Fire Department and the Arkansas State Police.

