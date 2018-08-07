59-year-old inmate died of natural causes at Arkansas jail, report shows

A 59-year-old inmate at the Garland County jail died late last month of natural causes, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

Arthur Honey was found unresponsive in his bed about 5:30 a.m. on July 31 by Garland County Detention Center staff. LifeNet personnel were called and determined Honey had died. Honey had been in custody since June 27.

The Garland County coroner's office and sheriff's investigators were called to process the scene and begin an investigation. Honey's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Mike McCormick told The Sentinel-Record that authorities received the autopsy report around 2 p.m. Monday.