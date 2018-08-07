Police arrest 2 teens in killing at North Little Rock skate park, seek a third

Two of three capital murder suspects -- including a 15-year-old -- were arrested Monday in connection with last month's homicide at a North Little Rock skate park, authorities said. Police are still searching for a third suspect.

Jack Banks III, 15, and Isiah Gilliam, 18, both of North Little Rock, were arrested on charges of capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery, North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said late Monday night in a press release.

The teens' first court appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. today, where Banks will be charged as an adult, Cooper said.

Ladetrick Harris, 17, also of North Little Rock, has not yet been apprehended, Cooper said. Harris, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He faces the same charges as Banks and Gilliam, according to the release.

Cooper said Harris is considered armed and dangerous, and urged the public to contact police with his whereabouts, if possible.

North Little Rock officers arrested Banks and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Gilliam, Cooper said.

All three teens are charged in the fatal shooting of Armand Van Tonder, 22, who was found dead July 16 at the skate park at 2801 River Road. A second man, 18-year-old Jacob Bynum, was also shot and was transported to UAMS, according to previous reports.

Cooper said Bynum is recovering and expected to live.

