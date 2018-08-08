Arkansas teen killed after ATV travels off road, overturns in ditch

A 19-year-old Arkansan died Saturday night when his four-wheeler veered off the road and overturned in a ditch, authorities said.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. on County Road 30 in Jackson County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The report states that Devon C. Emery of Newport was driving a 2017 Honda TRX east when he traveled off the county road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn in a ditch.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 286 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.