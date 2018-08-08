Little Rock's District Fare deli sold; new owner bringing back some Hillcrest Artisan Meats sandwiches

District Fare’s recent sale will bring menu changes and the return of some Hillcrest Artisan Meats items, an employee said.

New owner Daniel Bryant bought the Little Rock deli from The Pantry’s Tomas Bohm, who transformed Hillcrest Artisan Meats into District Fare last year, according to Brandon Brown.

Brown, now an employee at District Fare, is the original owner of Hillcrest Artisan Meats. He sold the restaurant in 2017. Now, Bryant has brought him back.

District Fare will stay in business and keep its name, Brown said, but the menu and hours may change to reflect new ownership.

“We’ll start slowly introducing a lot of stuff that H.A.M. used to do,” Brown said. That will include fresh meats and some specialty grocery items. The 11 a.m.-to-7 p.m. hours may lengthen so that customers who want to shop for prepared food can stop by the restaurant at 2807 Kavanaugh Blvd. in the morning, he said.

Since closing H.A.M., Brown spent several months with family and out of the restaurant world, but he got back in the kitchen at kBird.

Brown called the return “terrifying” but exciting, adding that he appreciates the local appetite for H.A.M.’s sandwiches.