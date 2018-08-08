Stanley Cup fills up for many needs

Over the past six weeks, the Stanley Cup has traveled from Washington to Russia, to the Czech Republic, throughout Canada and into the heart of the midwestern United States. The trophy is headed back to Europe this week, where more Washington Capitals players each will spend one day with the Cup.

At each stop along the Stanley Cup's summer victory tour, Capitals players and staff have filled its bowl with all sorts of things, from caviar and cereal to babies and old-fashioned beer. Monday was 26-year-old Devante Smith-Pelly's day with the Cup, and the Scarborough, Ontario, native who scored seven goals during the playoffs upped the ante for his European teammates' upcoming plans by putting a dog atop Lord Stanley's trophy.

According to Scott Allen of The Washington Post, here's a look at what else the Capitals have put in the Stanley Cup this summer:

• Caviar. Last month, Alex Ovechkin brought the Stanley Cup to Moscow's Red Square and the Dynamo hockey facility where he played as a teenager. The Capitals' captain also hosted a private party at a Moscow restaurant and served Russian caviar out of the top of the trophy. (The caviar was placed in a separate, smaller bowl atop a layer of ice, but still, that's a lot of roe.)

• Horse food. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby took the Cup to his parents's farm in Marshall, Saskatchewan, last week. Holtby let a horse named Munchie eat pellets out of the Stanley Cup.

• Cereal. Cereal is probably among the most common foods to fill the Stanley Cup over the years. T.J. Oshie went with Cap'n Crunch, while fellow forward Tom Wilson opted for Lucky Charms.

• Beer. The Capitals drank more than their fair share of beer -- and fountain water -- out of the Cup while parading it around Washington in the days after winning the franchise's first championship. The Stanley Cup holds 14 12-ounce bottles of beer.

• Babies. Last August, Penguins forward Josh Archibald and his wife, Bailey, baptized their 3-week-old son in the Stanley Cup during a small ceremony in Minnesota. The Cup hasn't been used for any baptisms this summer (that we know of), but it has held a lot of babies.

• Borscht. Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey enjoyed a bowl of his grandmother's borscht out of the Stanley Cup during his day with the trophy in Winnipeg.

• Ice cream. Everyone should be so lucky as to enjoy ice cream out of the Stanley Cup like the families of Capitals' equipment manager Brock Myles and director of player personnel Chris Patrick.

Costly run

A streaker who disrupted Saturday's game at Safeco Field in Seattle faces deportation to Ireland.

The unidentified streaker jumped the barrier and stormed across the Safeco Field pitch completely naked during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. The man, who bared a shamrock tattoo on his behind, was soon tackled by security before being covered by a towel and ushered off the field.

He rushed the field on an $80 bet with friends.

That decision may cost him more than he realized. On top of it being a $10,000 fine in the United States for streaking during an MLB game, it's also another $10,000 if the game is broadcast in Canada, a felony for trespassing during a national broadcast game and a lifetime ban from Safeco Field.

Since he is an Irish national living in Vancouver, he could be deported.

Sports on 08/08/2018