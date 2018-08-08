U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas governor tour state Crime Lab

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland toured the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock on Wednesday, learning about law enforcement's efforts to process evidence and catch felons.

The workload is heavy, and it's getting heavier, according to authorities.

"As a lab, we get about 31,000 cases a year," Crime Lab executive director Kermit Channell said.

In the basement, chief medical examiner Charles Kokes showed the visitors around the morgue. In one piece of equipment, blood-stained articles of clothing were drying so they could be properly preserved. Left untreated, the evidence would become moldy, Kokes explained.

The workload in the morgue is also climbing.

In 2016, the lab investigated 206 deaths caused by alcohol and/or drugs, Kokes said. By 2017, that figure had climbed to 286.

"We see that number creeping upward every year. Most of those are what we call polypharmacy," he said, meaning the death was caused by a combination of substances, legal or illegal.

Check back for updates on this story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.