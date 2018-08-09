FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE NIMROD The lake is fairly clear with a surface water temperature of 85 degrees. The level is down a foot from normal pool. Bream fishing is fair. Crappie fishing is good at 5 feet to 7 feet. Bass fishing is good with red/chartreuse jigs or plastic worms. Catfishing is good with noodle floats at 5 feet.

DEGRAY LAKE Bass fishing is fair early in the morning on the south side between points 2 and 6. Schooling bass will hit Zara Spooks, Pop "R"s, flukes and 3-inch swimbaits. Some schooling activity has been reported in the coves along the state park between Caddo Bend and the marina. Try for bigger fish on main-lake points between Edgewood and Caddo Drive with Texas-rigged worms. Hybrid fishing is slow with no schooling reported. A few fish are suspended in the deep water off DeRoche Ridge, but they are hard to catch. White bass fishing is excellent in the lower end. Look for schooling fish early in the morning between points 2 and 4, and throw small topwater lures, small spoons and inline spinners. Bream fishing is excellent in most any cove with rock or wood cover. Try redworms and crickets. Also fish vertically off secondary points at 15 feet to 20 feet, near the bottom, for shellcrackers.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE Bass fishing is good on plastic worms, live worms and topwater baits. Bream fishing is good with redworms or crickets. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs.

