Little Rock TV station's sports director to join radio show, replacing former Hog star

A Little Rock TV station's sports director is set to replace a former Razorback player as the newest co-host of a weekly radio program, according to a news release.

Fox 16's Wess Moore will work with current host Justin Acri and producer Matt Travis on The Zone, KABZ-FM 103.7 The Buzz said.

Moore, who will retain his role with the Fox affiliate, is replacing Pat Bradley, the show’s longtime host and a former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball player.

Bradley is returning to his hometown of Boston, Mass., the radio station said. He has been with The Buzz since 2007 and will continue to work as a contributor for the station and as an analyst for the SEC Network, the release states.

Bradley helped the Razorbacks combine for an 84-47 record from the 1995-96 through 1998-99 seasons, with three NCAA Tournament appearances and an NIT Final Four appearance. He ranks fifth on Arkansas' career scoring list with 1,765 points and is the Razorbacks' career leader with 366 three-point baskets.

Moore said he was excited to join the station.

“The Buzz has some of best personalities in the business and I’m honored to get the opportunity to work alongside them,” he said in the release. “I look forward to being a part of The Zone with Justin Acri, who’s created an entertaining, smart show engaging sports fans on all levels.”

Moore has covered Arkansas sports for 15 years and was named the 2016 Arkansas Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, according to the station.

Moore’s first day on the show will be Monday. The Zone airs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.