Knocked down, robbed of phone, teen tells Little Rock police

A 15-year-old was robbed of his phone at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

The teen was walking near the intersection of East Wakefield and Harrow drives around 3:30 p.m. when a red 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Texas plates pulled up, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The victim told authorities the driver pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and said, "Run me everything you got."

The teen tried to run away, the report states, but a passenger got out of the car and knocked him to the ground, taking his iPhone from his pocket.

The car then headed south on East Wakefield Drive, authorities said. Police noted they could not track the phone immediately because its iCloud account was locked.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.