2 Arkansans arrested more than 2 years after man found dead in parking lot, authorities say

Two Arkansas men accused in a years-ago slaying were taken into custody this week, authorities said.

Stuttgart residents Corey Jeffery and Jonathan Dabner surrendered Monday at the Arkansas County sheriff's office, according to Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman.

The pair is accused in the June 2016 killing of Christopher Haynes. He was found shot to death in his car in the Riceland Foods parking lot, Stuttgart Police Department Lt. Mark Duke said.

Jeffery, 41, was arrested on charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to Chapman. Dabner faces charges of capital murder and furnishing prohibited articles, an Arkansas County jail employee said this week, adding that the 30-year-old tried to bring a cellphone into the jail.

Both men were being held without bail in the Arkansas County jail and set to appear in court Monday.