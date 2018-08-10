2 Stuttgart men held in '16 killing

Two Stuttgart men accused in a 2016 slaying were taken into custody this week, authorities said.

Corey Jeffery and Jonathan Dabner surrendered Monday at the Arkansas County sheriff's office, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman.

The men are accused in the June 2016 killing of Christopher Haynes, who was found shot to death in his car in the Riceland Foods parking lot, Stuttgart Police Department Lt. Mark Duke said.

Jeffery, 41, was arrested on charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to Chapman. Dabner faces charges of capital murder and furnishing prohibited articles, an Arkansas County jail employee said this week.

Both men were being held without bail in the Arkansas County jail and are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

