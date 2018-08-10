Coach: Arkansas to host Wichita State for baseball exhibition

— Arkansas will host Wichita State in a baseball exhibition game in October, according to Wichita State coach Todd Butler.

The game will be played Friday, Oct. 5, Butler posted on his Twitter account. An Arkansas team spokesperson was unable to confirm the scrimmage.

Butler, a former Arkansas assistant coach from 2006-13, is entering his sixth year as head coach of the Shockers. Wichita State finished 35-21-1 overall and 9-14-1 in the American Athletic Conference last season.

Earlier this year, the NCAA adopted a rule change that will allow teams to play up to two fall exhibitions without the games counting against a team's 56-game schedule in the regular season. Several teams such as Texas, Vanderbilt and Virginia have played fall exhibitions in the past, but the Razorbacks have spent their falls playing intrasquad scrimmages exclusively.

In July, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said the plan was for the Razorbacks to play one home exhibition and one away exhibition during the coming fall. The second exhibition opponent has not been announced.

Arkansas, which finished runner-up at the College World Series in June, is scheduled to begin its fall practice season on Friday, Sept. 7.