Little Rock bank robbed, police say; 1 person in custody
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
Police are investigating a bank robbery in Little Rock on Friday morning, the department said on Twitter.
Officers were at the U.S. Bank branch at 6004 Baseline Road, which is near the street's intersection with Geyer Springs road, shortly before noon.
Authorities said one person, described as a "possible suspect," was in custody.
No further information was released, but the department said more details would be given later.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
