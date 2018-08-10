Authorities: Teacher robbed in parking lot of Little Rock elementary school

A teacher was robbed in the parking lot of a Little Rock elementary school Friday, according to police.

The robbery at Washington Elementary, 2700 S. Main St., happened around noon, according to Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

A suspect is in custody, he noted, adding that interviews were still being conducted. Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

Pamela Smith, communications director for the Little Rock School District, said the campus was put under a “brief lockdown” due to the robbery. No students were at the school; classes start Monday, she said.

In an emailed statement, Smith wrote the school believes this was an isolated crime, but the district’s safety and security team “will be running extended patrols starting Monday.”