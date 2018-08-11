Authorities search for man facing rape charge who escaped from Arkansas State Hospital

Authorities are looking for a man facing a rape charge who escaped from the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock on Saturday evening.

Perry L. Wyse, the chief of the hospital's Police Department, said in an emailed statement just before 9 p.m. that 34-year-old James Barrett escaped from the facility about two-and-a-half hours earlier that night.

It wasn't immediately clear when officials became aware of the escape or how Barrett got away from the hospital, which is just east of War Memorial Stadium.

Dispatch records show officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to the facility to investigate a missing person at 7:04 p.m.

A message left for Wyse wasn't immediately returned on Saturday night.

Online court records show Barrett faces a charge of rape in Faulkner County, and that he was ordered to be transported to the state hospital in October. In January, an order was entered keeping him there pending trial.

He was due back in court for a hearing on Monday.

Barrett is said to stand about 5-foot-9. He has a medium build, a pony tail, dark hair and tattoos on both arms, the statement said.

Wyse wrote that Barrett was wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and black tennis shoes with white soles at last sighting.

Anyone with information was asked to call (501) 686-9212.