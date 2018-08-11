Rules to give some bankers tax break

WASHINGTON -- It's practically a dictionary definition to say that banks provide financial services. But when it comes to the new tax law, that's not how the Treasury Department sees it.

Officials there have decided that nearly 2,000 banks are not financial services firms and thus their owners qualify for a lower tax liability under the $1.5 trillion GOP tax-cut legislation that took effect Jan. 1.

The determination, sought by the banking industry, was one of dozens in 184 pages of proposed regulations issued this week by the Treasury's Internal Revenue Service that will allow high-income owners to claim a new tax deduction as part of an expansive interpretation of who gets the break designed for so-called pass-through businesses.

Daniel Hemel, an assistant law professor at the University of Chicago, said the determination was a head-scratcher.

"Most of us had thought that banks are financial services. The House Financial Services Committee regulates banks. The Financial Services Roundtable represents banks," he said.

"It does lead to a bad headline for Treasury and the IRS," he said. "This so-called middle-class tax break goes to those who own banks."

The regulations will be the subject of an Oct. 16 public hearing before becoming final.

The tax cuts for corporations were straightforward: The rate was slashed to 21 percent from 35 percent. But the calculations are much more complicated for pass-through businesses whose owners file through the individual code. Those include mom-and-pop operations, privately held manufacturers and large partnerships such as law firms and hedge funds.

Under the tax law, those owners now get to deduct 20 percent of their business income if they make less than $315,000 for married couples filing jointly -- no matter what field they are in. The new deduction phases out at an income of $415,000 for couples filing jointly for some types of businesses.

For other types of businesses, the deduction doesn't phase out at all. The regulations, released Wednesday, specified which businesses are excluded above the income threshold. In most cases, the regulations expand the numbers of high-income taxpayers eligible for the 20 percent deduction.

"Pass-through businesses play a critical role in our economy," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in releasing the proposed regulations. "This 20 percent deduction will lead to more investment in U.S. companies and higher wages for hard-working Americans."

But that statement doesn't comport with an analysis by Congress' nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which estimated that the break would provide the most benefit to wealthy taxpayers. About 44 percent of the benefit this year would go to taxpayers with annual incomes of at least $1 million. That figure rises to 52 percent in 2024.

"These new rules confirm that the fortunate few win and mom-and-pop shops lose under Trump's tax law," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. "Tax planners are already scouring through the nearly 200 pages of regulations in search of new ways to keep wealthy clients from paying their fair share."

Bankers were among the big winners.

When Congress passed the tax cut legislation, it referred to a provision in the Internal Revenue Code that listed types of business income that would be excluded from the new tax break for high-income owners. Among those were businesses involved in health, law, engineering, performing arts, athletics and financial services, as well as "any trade or business where the principal asset ... is the reputation or skill of one or more of its employees or owners."

The banking industry balked.

As of the end of last year, about 2,000 of the nation's roughly 5,700 banks were pass-throughs. Known as subchapter S corporations, those banks are set up like partnerships and the banks' shareholders pay taxes on their income through the individual tax code.

Most are small, with nearly two-thirds having assets of less than $200 million.

In April, three industry trade groups -- the American Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America and the Subchapter S Bank Association -- wrote to the Treasury Department urging that banks not be included in the financial services category.

They argued that banks already are highly regulated and that Congress opted not to reference another provision of the Internal Revenue Code that specifically refers to banking. The groups said that after extensive discussion with lawmakers and staff last year about the matter, "we were assured repeatedly that S Banks would qualify" for the pass-through tax break.

They said Treasury and IRS officials agreed "financial services should be more narrowly interpreted." The regulations define financial services as those performed by financial advisers and investment bankers, not traditional banking services such as "taking deposits or making loans."

"This does a little bit of violence to the English language and it does a little bit of violence to revenue collection," Hemel said of the interpretation of financial services. "It will cost the Treasury probably billions of dollars over the course of a decade."

He couldn't estimate a precise figure, but the Joint Committee on Taxation estimated in December that the pass-through deduction overall would reduce federal tax revenue by $415 billion through 2027.

Business on 08/11/2018