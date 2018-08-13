Little Rock police are investigating after shots were fired Sunday into a home while an 8-year-old child and several adults were inside, according to a report.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the residence in the 3000 block of Vancouver Drive in response to the gunfire, the Little Rock Police Department said.

The 58-year-old homeowner told police he was in the house at the time with his wife, 49, mother-in-law, 78, and granddaughter, 8.

Authorities wrote that they found a bullet hole in the front living room window and two bullet holes in the front bumper of the victim's 1997 Honda Civic. Officers also found several shell casings in the street in front of the house.

No injuries were reported.

No suspect was named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.