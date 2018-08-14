Sections
North Little Rock driver struck house while child in vehicle, authorities say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 4:51 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Deborah Kindig, 37, of North Little Rock.

Authorities arrested a North Little Rock woman who is accused of driving into a house while her child was unsecured in the vehicle, according to a report.

Little Rock police said 37-year-old Deborah Kindig was taken into custody shortly after the crash, which happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday on River Ridge Road.

Officers wrote that Kindig refused to release the child, put the vehicle in park or turn it off.

Records show she was booked at 11 a.m. into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Tuesday afternoon on charges that included endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication and careless driving.

No bail had been set.

