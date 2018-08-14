A 53-year-old passenger was killed and a driver was injured in a crash early Tuesday in Little Rock, police said.

Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Terence Gulley of Little Rock was trapped when the Toyota pickup he was in flipped in the 7700 block of West 36th Street shortly before 3 a.m. He suffered fatal injuries, according to Ford.

The driver, who was injured in the crash, was taken to UAMS Medical Center, the spokesman added. Information about the driver’s condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash was still under investigation.

At least 291 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.