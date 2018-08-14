Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Bridge collapse Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police: Pickup flips in Little Rock crash; 53-year-old passenger killed by Maggie McNeary | Today at 3:57 p.m. 0comments

A 53-year-old passenger was killed and a driver was injured in a crash early Tuesday in Little Rock, police said.

Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Terence Gulley of Little Rock was trapped when the Toyota pickup he was in flipped in the 7700 block of West 36th Street shortly before 3 a.m. He suffered fatal injuries, according to Ford.

The driver, who was injured in the crash, was taken to UAMS Medical Center, the spokesman added. Information about the driver’s condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash was still under investigation.

At least 291 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

VIDEO: Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Ron Robinson, former CEO of state's largest advertising and public relations agency, dies at 75
by Jake Sandlin
3 groups file suit challenging state's work requirement for expanded Medicaid program
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff and Wire Reports
Report: Pennsylvania priests molested over 1,000 children
by The Associated Press
Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT