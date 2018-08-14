Authorities: Burglar disarmed security system before taking cash from west Little Rock burger restraurant

A burglar disarmed the security system then stole cash from a west Little Rock burger restaurant early Monday, police said.

Officers said the break-in occurred just after 12 a.m. at the Five Guys on 13000 Chenal Parkway.

An employee told authorities that the south patio door was broken when she arrived for work that morning. She added that the alarm sysytem had been disarmed using the security code, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Police wrote that the burglar emptied the register's cash drawer and used the code to open the safe and steal deposit bags.

The regional manager later told authorities she had fired a manager earlier this month because she suspected him of stealing.

The suspect named on the report, a 27-year-old Little Rock resident, did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

No arrest had been made at the time of the report.