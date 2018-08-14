Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Bridge collapse Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Authorities: Burglar disarmed security system before taking cash from west Little Rock burger restraurant by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 1:59 p.m. 0comments

A burglar disarmed the security system then stole cash from a west Little Rock burger restaurant early Monday, police said.

Officers said the break-in occurred just after 12 a.m. at the Five Guys on 13000 Chenal Parkway.

An employee told authorities that the south patio door was broken when she arrived for work that morning. She added that the alarm sysytem had been disarmed using the security code, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Police wrote that the burglar emptied the register's cash drawer and used the code to open the safe and steal deposit bags.

The regional manager later told authorities she had fired a manager earlier this month because she suspected him of stealing.

The suspect named on the report, a 27-year-old Little Rock resident, did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

No arrest had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'
by The Associated Press
Report identifies more than 1,000 victims of priest abuse
by The Associated Press
Authorities: Burglar disarmed security system before taking cash from west Little Rock burger restraurant
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansas hepatitis A outbreak unusually severe, health officials say
by The Associated Press
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism, seek motive
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT