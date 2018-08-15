Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Restaurant inspections Manafort trial Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Authorities pursuing Arkansan accused of stabbing woman, kidnapping toddler by Brandon Riddle | Today at 10:17 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Ivy Kay Barrows and Danny Trent Barrows are shown in these photos released by authorities.

Authorities on Wednesday morning were in pursuit of an Arkansas man accused of stabbing a woman and kidnapping an infant.

Cpl. Liz Chapman, a spokeswoman for Arkansas State Police, said the agency was assisting the Washington County sheriff’s office shortly before 10 a.m. in a search for 38-year-old Danny Trent Barrows.

Wednesday’s search included combing areas of Crawford County, Chapman said.

The Mountainburg Police Department said in an alert at 9:55 a.m. that Barrows was traveling toward Mountainburg in a stolen white 2011 Ford pickup with an Arkansas license plate of 696XBI.

Authorities say he stabbed the mother of his infant daughter during a domestic disturbance Monday in the Winslow area and then fled with the child.

The 2-month-old girl, Ivy Kay Barrows, was found safe Tuesday after being dropped off at her grandmother’s home in Elkins, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional information was not immediately available, and a message left with the sheriff’s office was not returned Wednesday morning.

Mountainburg, a town of nearly 625 residents, is about 25 miles northeast of Fort Smith in Crawford County.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Authorities pursuing Arkansan accused of stabbing woman, kidnapping toddler
by Brandon Riddle
RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Raw fish stored above ready-to-eat food; mold on ice machine + more observed at Little Rock-area restaurants
LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: Prosecutors say greed, deception drove ex-Trump campaign chairman
by The Associated Press
Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins
by The Associated Press
Police: Arkansas man threw gasoline, threatened to light victim on fire
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT