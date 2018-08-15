Authorities pursuing Arkansan accused of stabbing woman, kidnapping toddler

Ivy Kay Barrows and Danny Trent Barrows are shown in these photos released by authorities.

Authorities on Wednesday morning were in pursuit of an Arkansas man accused of stabbing a woman and kidnapping an infant.

Cpl. Liz Chapman, a spokeswoman for Arkansas State Police, said the agency was assisting the Washington County sheriff’s office shortly before 10 a.m. in a search for 38-year-old Danny Trent Barrows.

Wednesday’s search included combing areas of Crawford County, Chapman said.

The Mountainburg Police Department said in an alert at 9:55 a.m. that Barrows was traveling toward Mountainburg in a stolen white 2011 Ford pickup with an Arkansas license plate of 696XBI.

Authorities say he stabbed the mother of his infant daughter during a domestic disturbance Monday in the Winslow area and then fled with the child.

The 2-month-old girl, Ivy Kay Barrows, was found safe Tuesday after being dropped off at her grandmother’s home in Elkins, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional information was not immediately available, and a message left with the sheriff’s office was not returned Wednesday morning.

Mountainburg, a town of nearly 625 residents, is about 25 miles northeast of Fort Smith in Crawford County.

