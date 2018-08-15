Sections
Camden police report marijuana bust by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:25 a.m. 0comments

Camden police officers seized approximately 550 pounds of marijuana Tuesday, according to release from the department.

A photo shows more than 15 large bales of marijuana wrapped in plastic and garbage bags and stacked in a grassy area near what appears to be a ladder and a fire-retardant suit.

No spokesman for the Camden Police Department was available for comment Tuesday evening, and no further details were provided concerning the details of the drug confiscation.

Metro on 08/15/2018

Print Headline: Camden police report marijuana bust

