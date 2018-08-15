Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Restaurant inspections Manafort trial Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job by The Associated Press | Today at 11:34 a.m. 0comments

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A grand jury report into child sexual abuse in Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania says church officials gave a former priest a positive reference to work at Disney World, even though they'd fielded at least one complaint about him sexually abusing a boy.

The ex-priest, Edward Ganster, went on to work at Disney World. He died in 2014.

The report cites a letter Allentown's bishop wrote to Orlando's bishop in the late 1980s while Ganster was on sick leave at a Catholic mental health hospital. He said Ganster's problems were "partially sexual" and that he couldn't reassign him.

The report states a monsignor separately told Ganster he was sure the diocese would give him a positive reference.

In 2002 and later, the diocese allegedly received complaints about Ganster abusing two more victims in 1977.

[FROM TODAY's DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE: 300+ clergy listed in sex-abuse report]

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

VIDEO: Aerospace firm announces $50M expansion that will add 140 jobs at Arkansas site
by The Associated Press
$170 worth of hair taken in robbery at Little Rock beauty supply store, workers tell police
by Brandon Riddle
Arkansas to host Texas State in December
by Bob Holt
After pursuit, authorities arrest Arkansan accused of stabbing woman, kidnapping infant
by Brandon Riddle
Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT