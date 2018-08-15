NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Arkansas Razorback defensive back Kevin Richardson II speaks with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. between drills Friday, July 28, 2017, during practice on campus in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has hosted one of the top junior prospects in the nation earlier in the year, and he’s looking to make a return trip in the future.

Linebacker Bryson Eason visited Fayetteville in February and ranks Arkansas as one of his top schools.

“One reason I like Arkansas because they’re a Power 5 school and also in the SEC, and in my opinion, that’s the best conference nationwide,” Eason said. “And also it’s close to home. Arkansas is a cool place, and they have great facilities. I would love to see when they get down with the new stadium because it’s going to be nice.

“Arkansas is awesome with everything they provide. I don’t have a reason not to rank them as a top choice.”

Eason (6-2, 248 pounds) has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and others.

ESPN rates Eason a 4-star prospect, No. 5 inside linebacker and the No. 218 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. He recorded 111 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, an interception and a recovered fumble as a sophomore.

The Razorbacks coaching staff stood out during his visit.

“They were cool and seemed like they cared about the players and look out for them,” Eason said.

Eason, who has a 3.0 grade point average, is being recruited by tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator John Chavis.

He was able to tour the Jerry and Gene Jones Academic Center during his visit to Fayetteville.

“I also like the building for the athletes where they can eat. And they have tutoring, and it provides you with everything you need on and off the field,” Eason said. “It’s a real good place and program they have going on at Arkansas. Arkansas is big time. They have everything you need.”