Coaches, fans play role in Collin Clay's decision to be a Hog

Arkansas defensive end commitment Collin Clay went in-depth about his pledge to the Razorbacks on Recruiting Thursday.

Clay, 6-5, 255 pounds of Oklahoma City Putnam City High School picked the Hogs over Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Michigan, North Carolina, TCU, Iowa State, Minnesota, Colorado, Duke and others on July 26.

Arkansas coaching staff stood above other staffs recruiting him:

"Coach (Barry) Lunney and them, like they're really great. They made me feel like I was like very important to them and just felt like a big family."

When he knew he would be a Hog:

"It was probably a few weeks out before the 26th. It was like really hard trying to decide just going in because spots were being taking up and I was like I well I need to get my spot secure now. I already knew that was where wanted to be."

Arkansas fans on Twitter:

"It's a big role because like even most my tweets like there's always Arkansas fans always sending me stuff and encouraging me and my family to keep doing the things that we're doing."