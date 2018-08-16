Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised more than $92,000 in campaign funds in July, while Democratic challenger Jared Henderson received more than $31,000, according to campaign finance reports submitted Wednesday.

Both candidates saw their monthly hauls decline from June, which was the first month after their respective primary wins.

Wednesday was the deadline for candidates seeking state offices to file their campaign finance reports for July with the secretary of state's office. Candidates may also file the reports via mail if they're postmarked by Wednesday.

The 2018 general election, which will include races for state and federal offices, is Nov. 6.

Hutchinson raised $92,250 in July, according to his campaign spokesman Jamie Barker. That same month, the campaign spent $107,117.98, Barker said.

Hutchinson, who defeated Hot Springs Republican Jan Morgan in May's primary, has raised a total of $4,270,075.62 this election cycle, and the campaign had more than $2.3 million in the bank as of Wednesday, Barker said.

Henderson in July reported raising $31,290 and spending $69,391.96.

In total, Henderson has raised $323,629.53, and he loaned his campaign $100,000. The campaign on Wednesday reported having $92,122.35 in the bank.

"The enthusiasm building around this campaign could not be more inspiring," said Abby Anderson, Henderson's spokesman. "We're making significant investments in grassroots organizing and engaging voters across the state who have often been left behind in the political process. Jared Henderson continues to stand up for public school teachers, small-business development, and lowering the cost of health care."

Hutchinson, through a campaign spokesman, declined to comment.

Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mark West of Batesville in July raised $530 while spending $39.69, according to his report. He reported raising $4,460 since the race begun, loaning his campaign $100 and spending $1,256.09. He had $3,303.91 in his campaign account as of Aug. 8.

In the runoff race for state Supreme Court justice, incumbent Courtney Goodson of Fayetteville reported $2,000 in contributions in July. She spent $250 last month, according to her report. On Aug. 3, her campaign account balance was $34,364.80.

Challenger David Sterling of Little Rock received $10,570 in July contributions, according to his report. He reported spending $2,033.85 last month. As of Wednesday, Sterling's campaign had $61,314.05 in the bank.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock raised $8,100 in July, according to his report. He reported spending $15,852.59 last month. As of Tuesday, Griffin reported a campaign balance of $514,087.70.

Democratic challenger Anthony Bland of Little Rock reported $1,225 in July campaign donations; he didn't report any expenditures. Bland's campaign has $5,185.90 in the bank as of Wednesday, according to his report.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge raised $13,790 in July, according to her report. Her campaign reported $14,583.05 in expenditures. As of Wednesday, the campaign account's balance was $478,115.86.

Democratic candidate Mike Lee of Little Rock raised $32,492 in July, according to his report, and he reported spending $27,054.42. On Tuesday, Lee reported a campaign account balance of $24,243.57.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican candidate John Thurston of East End, the current state land commissioner, reported $29,715 in July contributions. He spent $6,220.73 that month, according to his report. Thurston's campaign account balance as of Friday sat at $56,685.93.

Democratic candidate Susan Inman of Little Rock raised $10,055 in July while spending $2,675.32, according to her report. Her campaign account balance was $77,007.28 as of Tuesday.

TREASURER

Dennis Milligan, the Republican incumbent, raised $2,000 in July while spending $1,171.78, according to his report. The Benton resident had a campaign balance of $11,289.49 as of Tuesday.

Libertarian candidate Ashley Marie Ewald of Uniontown reported no campaign finance activity in July and an account balance of zero.

AUDITOR

Republican state Auditor Andrea Lea of Russellville didn't report any campaign fundraising or spending in July; she reported a campaign balance of $3,844.09 on Aug. 1.

Libertarian candidate David Dinwiddie of Pine Bluff didn't report any campaign finance activity in July, and his campaign account balance was zero, according to his Aug. 4 report.

LAND COMMISSIONER

Democratic candidate Larry Williams of Hot Springs reporting raising $3,900 in July and spending $2,089. As of Tuesday, his campaign balance was $3,064.62, according to his report.

Republican Tommy Land of Heber Springs raised $6,400 in July, according to his report. In that same month, his campaign spent $1,564.30. On Wednesday, Land reported having $34,644.13 in the bank.

