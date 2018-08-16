Sections
VIDEO: Little Rock police helicopter crashes; 1 person severely hurt, authorities say
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police respond to a crash of one of the agency's helicopters off Ironton Cutoff Road on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. - Photo by Jaime Dunaway

A Little Rock Police Department helicopter has crashed near Interstate 530, and one person has been severely injured, authorities say.

The agency said on Twitter shortly after 11:30 a.m. that officers were on scene of the crash, which was near 11400 Ironton Cutoff Road.

At the scene, Lt. Michael Ford said the crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. while a senior pilot was conducting a "test run" to see if a battery just placed in the helicopter was working correctly.

As the officer was doing that and the propellers were going, a straight-line wind tipped the helicopter over, according to Ford. The propellers went into the ground, causing the craft to malfunction.

One officer was severely injured and had a "significant head injury," Ford said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The other person in the helicopter at the time was OK, Ford added.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to police.

The area of the crash is just west of Interstate 530 and a couple miles east of the Police Department's training facility.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

