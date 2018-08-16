1 CASTING CROWNS

Kari Jobe headlines Friday and Casting Crowns are the closers, at 9 p.m. Saturday, for the Amplify Christian Music Festival, Friday-Saturday at Holland Chapel Baptist Church, 15523 Interstate 30, Benton. Friday's lineup starts at 4:15 p.m. with Flame, followed at 5 by Cody Carnes, at 6 by Tauren Wells, at 7:30 by 7eventh Time Down, at 8:15 by Jason Curry and at 9 by Jobe. On Saturday, Summerhill kicks things off at 2 p.m., with Flame at 3:30. Stars Go Dim at 4:30, Plumb at 6, We Are Messengers at 7 and Darren Mulligan at 8. Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is by free ticket; registration is required. Visit itickets.com/events/395104 or amplifyfest.org; call (501) 778-4546. VIP tickets, which include Q&A sessions with each evening's headliners, are $75 each night -- call (800) 965-9324. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

2 CHICKEN

It's an all-you-can-eat "wing-stravaganza" as Verizon Arena in North Little Rock presents Wingstock, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. More than 30 restaurants and vendors will dish up their best wings to compete for the people's choice award and the Golden Wing Award. There will also be a variety of beers and music. Tickets (plus service charges) are $20 in advance, $25 day-of. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

3 CUISINE

At 6 p.m. Friday, celebrate some of central Arkansas' top young professionals with food and drinks from area restaurants and breweries, music and a "hip" silent auction at Taste of the Finest at Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets. Tickets are $75 and benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Visit lr.finestcff.org.

4 COURSE

Run or stroll your way around west Little Rock at the Easterseals Walk With Me 5k and Family Fun Walk. Packet pickup is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Registration starts at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, with the 5K race at 7, awards at 8 and family walk at 8:30. A children's area with bounce houses, face painting and the Little Rock Fire Department is open, 7-9:30 a.m. All events are at the Easterseals Outpatient Building, 3920 Woodland Heights Road, Little Rock. Registration is $25, $10 for children 12 and younger in advance, $30 and $12 on race day. Visit easterseals.rallybound.org.

5 (NOT-SO-BEL) CANTO

Christine Donahue plays the title role of a wealthy arts patron who realized her dream of becoming a diva even though she couldn't stay on key, with Timothy Smith as her pianist and recital partner in Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins by Stephen Temperley, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Studio Theater, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $30; proceeds benefit Opera in the Rock. Visit centralarkansastickets.com or oitr.org. Phone number for the venue is (501) 374-2615.

6 COIF

The work of local stylists will be on display, 3-5 p.m. Sunday in "Wow! The Art of Black Hair" at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St, Little Rock. It's in conjunction with the center's "Don't Touch My Crown" exhibit, on display through Aug. 31. It's a showcase of black American hair and hair culture by Velvatex College of Beauty; stylists include Styles by Terri Nash, Sam "Da Barber" Jennie and D Rayzor Cutting Up. Dee Dee Jones will perform; refreshments will be provided. Call (501) 683-3593 or email info@mosaictemplarscenter.com.

7 CARPER ET AL.

Sad Daddy, four Arkansas-based musicians -- Brian Martin on guitar, Melissa Carper on bass, Joe Sundell on banjo and Rebecca Patek on fiddle -- offer an adults-only show, 8:30 p.m. Saturday at White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Admission is $10. Call (501) 375-8400. Sad Daddy will also perform at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is $5. Call (501) 321-0909.

8 CLOAR

Greg Thompson Fine Art, 429 Main St., North Little Rock, presents its annual salute to Southern artists with "Best of the South," Friday-Oct. 13. The exhibition features works by artists including Carroll Cloar, William Dunlap, Arless Day, Glennray Tutor and Delores Justus. The opening reception in conjunction with the Third Friday Art Walk is 5-8 p.m. Friday. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (501) 664-2787 or visit gregthompsonfineart.com.

9 CHORDS

Banjo legend Bill Evans brings his "The Banjo in America" program, highlighting the 250-plus-year history of his instrument, 7:30 p.m. today to The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, part of the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit argentasacoustic.com.

10 CARS

Scavenger hunts, games, poker runs and a bike and car show make for an exciting weekend at the 14th annual Mountains, Music and Motorcycles event in Mountain View, Friday-Sunday. In addition to the motorcycle-theme activities, there will be music all weekend and sales by vendors. General admission is free but some activities have fees. Call (870) 269-8068 or visit mountainmusicmotorcycles.com.

