The Recruiting Guy Top 2020 DL Eric Taylor talks Hogs by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:45 p.m. 0comments
Highly recruited defensive tackle Eric Taylor is looking to visit Arkansas because of former teammate and safety Myles Mason being in Fayetteville. He updated his recruitment on Recruiting Thursday.

Taylor, 6-5, 285 pounds, 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama has offers from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and South Carolina. ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, No. 27 defensive tackle and No. 289 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Three things he looks for during a college visit:

"I would say the campus, the area and ....I guess if my mom likes the college."

People thinking he's a lock to stay in-state:

"I'm really thinking about going anywhere at this point. I say I would like to stay close, but I don't mind going a couple states away."

