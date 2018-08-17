Sections
19-year-old arrested in double homicide at Arkansas apartment, police say; 1 suspect on loose by Jillian Kremer | Today at 11:12 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption From left. Neirod Medlock and Marcus Collins

A 19-year-old has been charged in the fatal shootings of two people last month at a Northwest Arkansas apartment, police say, and another suspect is still on the loose.

Fort Smith police officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. July 26 to the West Apartments at 4118 N. 50th St., the Democrat-Gazette previously reported. When they arrived, they found 26 year-old Brionna S. Belcher and 43 year-old Jonathan Harris with multiple gunshot wounds in a unit, according to a news release.

Authorities said Friday that "after an extensive investigation," they issued warrants for the arrests of 29-year-old Marcus Collins and 19-year-old Neirod Medlock.

Both face two counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential burglary and two counts of kidnapping.

Medlock was already being held at the Sebastian County jail on kidnapping charges when the new warrant was served, the releases states.

Records show he remained at the Sebastian County jail Friday in lieu of $650,000 bond.

