Arkansas' first Pizza Ranch restaurant set to open this month

An Old West-themed pizzeria with locations in 13 other states will debut later this month in central Arkansas.

A Pizza Ranch will open on Aug. 27 at 950 Covington Way in Conway, which is south of Dave Ward Drive about halfway between Interstate 40 and the University of Central Arkansas campus.

Pizza Ranch, which has 200 locations in the midwest and Great Plains, features a variety of pizzas like the Prairie, Bronco, Trailblazer, Roundup and Stampede. It is headquartered in Orange City, Iowa.