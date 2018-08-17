Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: Media asking judge to unseal documents by The Associated Press | Today at 10:17 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Members of the media as set up outside of federal court as jury deliberations are set to begin in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

9:15 a.m. UPDATE:

The Associated Press and five other media organizations are asking the trial judge in the financial fraud trial of Paul Manafort to unseal documents being used in the case.

The media coalition asked U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis lll to allow them to intervene in the case to make the request.

After empaneling the jury Friday morning, Ellis said he was inclined to allow the media group to intervene and scheduled a hearing for 2 p.m. Friday.

In addition to The AP, the other media outlets are The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC and BuzzFeed Inc.

Ellis said he had already planned to unseal all materials "save one exception" after the trial ended.

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

8:30 a.m. UPDATE:

The jury has begun its second day of deliberations in the tax and bank fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Judge T.S. Ellis III sent the jury of six men and six women back to resume deliberations Friday shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The jury concluded its first day of deliberations Thursday with a series of questions to the judge. Among other items, the jury requested details on the definition of reasonable doubt. Ellis basically reiterated the instructions the jury had already received.

Prosecutors say he hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income from the IRS by advising politicians in Ukraine. Then, when they Ukrainian money dried up, they say he lied on loan applications to maintain his cash flow.

Defense lawyers say the government failed to prove its case and that Manafort relied on underlings to handle his finances.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arrest report: Arkansan told police he set 10 fires on same street in 3 months
by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: Media asking judge to unseal documents
by The Associated Press
Arkansas teen pleads guilty in shooting of 4-year-old boy, attempt to cover it up
by Hot Springs Sentinel-Record
Arkansas' first Pizza Ranch restaurant set to open this month
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
PHOTOS: Adult black bear spotted in central Arkansas tree, relocated to forest
by Jaime Dunaway
ADVERTISEMENT