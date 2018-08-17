New details released in fatal Little Rock crash in which pickup landed upside down in creek bed

New information has been released about a crash this week in Little Rock that killed one man and injured another.

Terence Gulley, 50, was riding in a 1993 Toyota T-100 shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when the pickup traveled off West 36th Street and hit a guardrail, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The pickup then hit two guardrail support columns, flipped and landed upside down in a creek bed in the 7700 block of West 36th, authorities said.

Gulley was trapped underneath the vehicle when it flipped, Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Tuesday.

The Little Rock resident suffered fatal injuries, and the driver — 53-year-old Larry Washington of Little Rock — was injured and taken to UAMS Medical Center.

A hospital spokesman said that Washington was not in the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police said the truck was headed east before the crash and that Gulley was dead when officers arrived at the scene. Neither man’s airbag deployed during the wreck, the Little Rock report states. Ford said Washington’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were rainy and wet, state police said. At least 292 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.