Panel considering whether to drop ethics charges against Arkansas judge who protested against death penalty

This photo provided by Sherry Simon shows Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen taking part of an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the Governor's Mansion Friday, April 14, 2017 in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission is considering Friday whether to drop ethics charges against Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen stemming from his Good Friday protest against the death penalty in 2017.

Griffen’s attorney argued at a hearing Friday before the commission that the U.S. Supreme Court has been clear in its stance that judges retain their First Amendment right to speak out on issues of public concern.

He said Griffen’s views on the death penalty — which the judge says are religious in nature — do not preclude Griffen from fairly considering cases involving executions.

On the same day as his protest in April 2017, Griffen ruled in a case involving the state’s execution drugs. The ruling temporarily threatened to halt scheduled executions from taking place. Griffen’s order was overturned and assigned to another judge, who reached the same conclusion. That judge also was overturned.

Rachel Michel, a special prosecutor from Mississippi hired by the disciplinary commission to investigate Griffen’s actions, said at Friday’s hearing that the actions clearly violated Arkansas’ judicial canons barring activities that would “appear to a reasonable person to undermine the judge’s independence.”

The commission adjourned Friday to consider whether to dismiss the case or proceed with a trial later this year. A decision could be made Friday or Saturday, the chairman of the commission said.

